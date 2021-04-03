German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Andre Silva scores late winner

Erling Braut Haaland
Borussia Dortmund face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals in their next match

Eintracht Frankfurt dented Borussia Dortmund's Champions League qualification hopes with a late winner in the Bundesliga.

Nico Schulz's own goal opened the scoring for Frankfurt before Mats Hummels equalised after 44 minutes.

The visitors saw Stefan Ilsanker's headed finish ruled out for offside in the 65th minute.

But Andre Silva's 87th-minute winner meant fourth-placed Frankfurt went seven points clear of Dortmund.

Dortmund, who have won just one of their last five fixtures, face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals in their next match on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 23Can
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 14SchulzSubstituted forCarvalhoat 80'minutes
  • 6Delaney
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forKnauffat 63'minutes
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forDahoudat 56'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 11ReusSubstituted forReynaat 80'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 2Morey
  • 8Dahoud
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Piszczek
  • 32Reyna
  • 36Knauff

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 3Ilsanker
  • 2Ndicka
  • 25DurmSubstituted forChandlerat 74'minutes
  • 8SowBooked at 33mins
  • 17RodeBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBarkokat 88'minutes
  • 10KosticBooked at 25mins
  • 32YounesSubstituted forKamadaat 45'minutes
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forZuberat 89'minutes
  • 9Jovic

Substitutes

  • 7Hrustic
  • 11Zuber
  • 15Kamada
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Schubert
  • 27Barkok
  • 30Willems
  • 40Bördner
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Mats Hummels is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff.

  6. Post update

    Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Reinier is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Aymen Barkok.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Jovic.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Steven Zuber replaces André Silva.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Aymen Barkok replaces Sebastian Rode.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).

