Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leon Goretzka has scored seven goals in all competitions this season

Bayern Munich moved seven points clear, and a step closer to a ninth successive Bundesliga title, with a win over closest rivals RB Leipzig.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka scored the winner, drilling a Thomas Muller cutback into the top right corner.

Marcel Sabitzer came closest for Leipzig, forcing Manuel Neuer to tip over from distance.

Bayern continue their Champions League defence in the quarter-finals against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

Leipzig are all but guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League for a third successive season, as they hold a 14-point lead over fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who lost against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier on Saturday.

Bayern, who are without star striker Robert Lewandowski for up to a month with a knee injury, host Union Berlin next Saturday (14:30 BST), while Leipzig travel to Werder Bremen at the same time.

The game was delayed for almost five minutes before kick-off because of a hole in the side netting of the Bayern Munich goal. Manuel Neuer's towel was initially used to try to solve the issue, before cable ties fixed it.