Michael McCrudden scored a hat-trick on his return to the Cliftonville line-up as the Reds cruised to a commanding 5-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

McCrudden marked his first start since January with a fine opener on seven minutes and Ryan Curran added a second from the spot on 14.

Former Derry City striker McCrudden tapped home his second before the break and completed his treble on 62.

Daire O'Connor capped the rout with a lob after a superb Rory Hale pass.

The result lifts Cliftonville above Crusaders and Ballymena into fifth while Warrenpoint stay ninth, eight points ahead of Glenavon but 14 adrift of Glenavon.

While neither side played a midweek game, it was the visitors who looked refreshed as Paddy McLaughlin's side seized the initiative early on through McCrudden.

Hale sent a pass down the right flank and the forward did the rest as he cut inside to elude Steven Ball and Daniel Wallace before sending a measured left-footed strike into Andy Coleman's left-hand bottom corner for his first goal since the 4-3 win over Linfield on 26 January.

Also marking his return to the Cliftonville line-up in style was Chris Curran. The captain missed last week's win over Coleraine through injury, but was instrumental in creating his side's second after drawing a foul from Wallace to win a penalty.

Ryan Curran converted the spot-kick for his 12th goal of the season.

Hale spurned a chance to net Cliftonville's third when he blazed over the crossbar after beating Francis McCaffrey and Ball, but the north Belfast side still managed to pull further clear before the break when McCrudden tapped home his second after Daire O'Connor's surging drive down the right flank.

Despite Warrenpoint's efforts to haul themselves back into the game, Cliftonville looked dangerous every time they poured forward in numbers with McCrudden rubbing salt into the home side's wounds by completing his second hat-trick of the season.

McCrudden poked home from Rory Hale's cross, although Coleman would have been disappointed after letting the striker's effort slip through his body.

The Point keeper was undone once more when O'Connor wrapped up Cliftonville's scoring with a lobbed finish after being picked out with a superb diagonal pass by Hale.

Cliftonville have now won their last seven league encounters with Warrenpoint, scoring 25 goals and conceding twice.

The Reds will look to build on a dominant display at Milltown on Tuesday when they host Dungannon Swifts at Solitude, with Barry Gray's Point travelling to Glenavon.