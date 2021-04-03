Last updated on .From the section Irish

Waterford secured their first win under new boss Kevin Sheedy

Derry City's disappointing start to the Premier Division campaign continued as they fell to a 2-1 defeat by 10-man Waterford at the Brandywell.

Shane Griffin fired Waterford into the lead on the half-hour mark with a sweetly struck free-kick.

Cameron McJannet drew Derry level just before half-time.

Oscar Brennan scored the winner six minutes into the second period with a penalty rebound before being sent off late on for a foul on Will Patching.

The result leaves Derry rooted to the bottom of the table as the only side without a point.

While Derry enjoyed plenty of possession in the early stages, they were unable to sufficiently unnerve the Waterford defence with only Ciaron Harkin testing Waterford keeper Brian Murphy.

On the half-hour mark, Derry found themselves behind as Griffin fired the Blues into the lead in style with a superb free-kick.

Griffin curled his right-footed set-piece around the Candystripes wall and left keeper Nathan Gartside rooted to the spot.

For a while, that goal looked to have knocked the wind out of Derry's sails and their tempo dropped until McJannet restored parity on the stroke of half-time.

Waterford keeper Brian Murphy denied Joe Thomson with a superb save

The defender supplied the finishing touch to a Derry free-kick to score his first goal for the club.

McJannet was involved once more almost immediately from the restart as he exchanged passes with Daniel Lafferty before delivering a teasing ball for Will Fitzgerald, who was unable to keep his header on target at the end of what was Derry's most penetrative attacking move.

However, McJannet was at fault soon after his attempted backpass to Gartside was cut out by James Waite, and when the Blues midfielder was brought down by the Derry keeper, the referee had no option but to point to the spot.

Gartside dusted himself off to save Brennan's penalty, but the Waterford midfielder was able to sweep home the rebound.

Derry responded strongly, however, and would have netted an equaliser just three minutes after falling behind for the second time had it not been for Murphy, who produced a superb fingertip save to stop Joe Thomson's top corner-bound volley.

Patching also had a clear sight of goal after an error in the Blues defence, but the on-loan Dundalk man fired over the bar.

Derry were given hope in the closing stages when Brennan picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Patching, but while Danny Lupano struck the crossbar, the hosts were unable to rescue a point as Waterford secured a first win under new boss Kevin Sheedy.

The Candystripes are back in action when they travel to St Patrick's Athletic on Friday evening.