Stephen O'Donnell and Matthew Fitzpatrick in aerial action at Ballycastle Road

Coleraine's Premiership title challenge suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Glenavon.

The stalemate sees the second-placed Bannsiders close to within six points of Linfield, ahead of the leaders' match with Dungannon Swifts.

Coleraine twice hit the woodwork in the second period, through substitutes Eoin Bradley and Stewart Nixon.

The draw brought to an end a sequence of scoring in 21 successive league games for Glenavon, who remain eighth.

The Lurgan Blues had the first opening inside two minutes when Andy Hall lined up a free kick from a similar position to where he scored two set pieces against Dungannon in midweek but although he got his effort up and over the wall, it was straight at Gareth Deane.

It took Coleraine 24 minutes to fashion a meaningful opening but after Josh Carson showed great skill to get away from two opponents, his shot lacked the power to beat Craig Hyland.

The visitors came mighty close to taking the lead on 28 minutes when Peter Campbell's cross was met on the volley at the back post by Andy Hall but Gareth Deane clawed the ball out at the base of the post with the referee's assistant adjudging that the ball had not crossed the line.

Glenavon also went close again when Greg Moorhouse got in behind the home defence but he hesitated in taking on the shot and could then only shoot wide from a good position.

Coleraine up the tempo after the break

Coleraine showed more urgency at the start of the second period with Josh Carson cutting inside from the right flank and his deflected left-foot shot was brilliantly saved by Hyland.

The home side went even closer on 65 minutes when Hyland brought down Curtis Allen on the edge of the penalty area.

Eoin Bradley's curled free kick came back off the post and Allen was unable to force the ball past Hyland.

The woodwork once again came to Glenavon's rescue on 74 minutes when another replacement, Stewart Nixon, hit a low shot which came back off the foot of the post.

Glenavon spurned a glorious opening on 77 minutes when Lyndon Kane failed to clear a cross but Glenavon substitute Owen Taylor snatched at the opening and put his effort wide from 10 yards.

As chances continued at both ends, Josh Carson was played in and although the former Northern Ireland international international lifted his effort over the advancing Hyland, Sean Ward was alert to clear the danger from near his own goal-line.

It's the third time in three meetings between the sides this season that the scores have finished level.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound: "I shook Gary (Hamilton)'s hand at the end and we said it was probably a game of two halves.

"I thought Glenavon were the better side in the first half and then second half, we came on really, really strong.

"It's just probably a frustrating day. It felt like the goal was coming and I felt we had done more than enough but you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"If the keeper hadn't fouled Curtis on the edge of the box, I would back Curtis from that position with an open net.

"It could have helped us create more chances (if the goalkeeper had been sent off) and those are the wee things that can be frustrating.

"Credit to Glenavon - I thought they were good in the first half and they hung in there in the second and made it hard for us.

"The key thing was we didn't lose - we'll take our point and roll on."