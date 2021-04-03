Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne's Lee Lynch slots past Aaron Hogg to make it 3-0 against Carrick

Larne boosted their hopes of securing a European place after Lee Lynch bagged a double in a 3-0 derby win over Carrick Rangers at a sun-kissed Inver Park.

All three goals came in the first half with Lynch blasting in before Andrew Mitchell netted a penalty.

Lynch controlled a high ball before slotting in to make it 3-0.

David McDaid and Martin Donnelly hit the Carrick woodwork while Lynch missed out on a hat-trick by striking the ball twice when taking a late penalty.

Larne stay fourth as they bounced back from the midweek defeat by Ballymena by producing a slick display on Saturday.

Tomas Cosgrove set up Lynch to fire home the opener on 14 minutes with his shot taking a slight deflection to take it beyond keeper Aaron Hogg.

The hosts dominated and a foul on McDaid resulted in a penalty - Hogg saved Mitchell's first attempt but referee Raymond Crangle spotted encroachment and the midfielder made no mistake at the second time of asking after 35 minutes.

Larne made it 3-0 two minutes later as Lynch superbly controlled a high ball before sweeping the the ball past Hogg.

It was more of the same in the second half with McDaid flicking onto the post before Donnelly's strike skimmed the crossbar.

Caolan Loughran headed into the side-netting for Carrick in the first half but their best chance fell to Jordan Jenkins, who dispossessed Albert Watson but saw his shot saved by Conor Devlin.

With the points safe Lynch was handed the opportunity to complete his treble when Conor McHendry was fouled - he found the net with the spot-kick but he slipped in his run-up and a double-hit meant it was ruled out.