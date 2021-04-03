Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Caglar Soyuncu (right) played against Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating in Turkey, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said.

Soyuncu missed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by leaders Manchester City after receiving a positive result while on international duty with Turkey.

He played in Turkey's 3-3 World Cup qualifying draw with Latvia on Tuesday.

"We're talking to the federation out there and hopefully we can get him back soon," added Rodgers.

Third-placed Leicester are next in action on 11 April when they visit West Ham (14:05 BST), who are also looking to finish in a Champions League spot.

"We're working on the process to get him back," said Rodgers.

"A number of players had a positive test. He was one, and remains out there in a bubble."

Soyuncu has impressed since joining Leicester from Freiburg in August 2018 for £19m. The 24-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances during an injury-hit 2020-21 season.