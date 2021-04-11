Sheffield United v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United pair Jayden Bogle and George Baldock returned to contact training on Friday after head injuries and could be involved against Arsenal.
John Egan made his comeback from a toe injury as a substitute last weekend but Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, Sander Berge and Jack O'Connell remain out.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard is a doubt with the ankle problem that caused him to miss Thursday's Europa League tie.
Kieran Tierney could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
David Luiz is also out after recent knee surgery and Calum Chambers is a doubt.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
For a while now it has been just a question of when Sheffield United are going to be relegated, not if.
The Blades beat Arsenal in this fixture last season but it is hard to make a case for a repeat result this time, even knowing how bad the Gunners can be.
Mikel Arteta's side were extremely poor in their 3-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, but they are so up and down at the moment that it doesn't mean they will be the same again.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in all four home Premier League encounters, winning two and drawing two.
- The past 11 top-flight meetings have not produced an away win.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have lost seven of their past eight Premier League matches, scoring just three times.
- They have only kept two league clean sheets all season.
- The Blades are on a 16-match league run without a draw.
- Fifteen of their 24 league defeats this season have come by a single goal, equalling the Premier League record for an entire campaign.
- They are the Premier League's lowest scorers this season with just 17 goals.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have only won one of their last five Premier League away games, drawing two and losing two.
- They have gone 14 competitive matches without a clean sheet, their longest such run since December 2019.
- Eight of Alexandre Lacazette's 11 Premier League goals this season have come away from home - one goal shy of his combined tally on the road from his first three campaigns with the Gunners.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start his 100th Premier League match. He registered his 100th goal involvement in all competitions for Arsenal with an assist against Slavia Prague on Thursday (84 goals, 16 assists).
- Nicolas Pepe has scored in four of his last five Premier League away starts.