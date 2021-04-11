Sheffield United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Scans on a knee injury sustained last weekend suggested Arsenal's Kieran Tierney could be out for up to six weeks

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United pair Jayden Bogle and George Baldock returned to contact training on Friday after head injuries and could be involved against Arsenal.

John Egan made his comeback from a toe injury as a substitute last weekend but Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, Sander Berge and Jack O'Connell remain out.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard is a doubt with the ankle problem that caused him to miss Thursday's Europa League tie.

Kieran Tierney could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

David Luiz is also out after recent knee surgery and Calum Chambers is a doubt.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

For a while now it has been just a question of when Sheffield United are going to be relegated, not if.

The Blades beat Arsenal in this fixture last season but it is hard to make a case for a repeat result this time, even knowing how bad the Gunners can be.

Mikel Arteta's side were extremely poor in their 3-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, but they are so up and down at the moment that it doesn't mean they will be the same again.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are unbeaten in all four home Premier League encounters, winning two and drawing two.

The past 11 top-flight meetings have not produced an away win.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost seven of their past eight Premier League matches, scoring just three times.

They have only kept two league clean sheets all season.

The Blades are on a 16-match league run without a draw.

Fifteen of their 24 league defeats this season have come by a single goal, equalling the Premier League record for an entire campaign.

They are the Premier League's lowest scorers this season with just 17 goals.

Arsenal