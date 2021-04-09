Burnley v Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS
Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is available again after a recent spell of compassionate leave.
Erik Pieters is fit but Ashley Barnes, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady remain unavailable.
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could miss the rest of the season with a suspected stress fracture in his foot sustained against Spurs last weekend.
Callum Wilson is available after two months out with a torn hamstring, while Andy Carroll is also back in training.
Ryan Fraser is likely to miss out with a calf complaint and Fabian Schar is still injured.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
A win would be a massive boost for Newcastle in their relegation battle. Similarly for Burnley, a victory for them would as good as put them safe.
The Magpies were decent in their draw with Tottenham last weekend and I think they will build on that by getting something here. I just don't see Burnley being beaten though.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Only one of the nine Premier League meetings has ended in an away victory - Newcastle's 2-1 win at Turf Moor in November 2018.
- Burnley could win back-to-back top-flight home games against the Magpies for the first time since 1968.
Burnley
- Burnley could set an outright Premier League record of six consecutive home draws.
- They have only won one of their past seven league matches, drawing four and losing two.
- The Clarets have failed to score a second-half goal in any of their six most recent league games.
- No side has managed fewer sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season than Burnley's total of 123.
- Chris Wood could score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for Burnley for only the second time.
- Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 career league goals.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are on a seven-match winless Premier League run, drawing four and losing three.
- Only Sheffield United have lost more away league games than Newcastle's nine this season.
- Newcastle's tally of 10 points in 2021 is a joint league-low with Southampton.
- The Magpies have failed to score in seven of their past nine Premier League away matches.
- Steve Bruce has lost all three of his Premier League away fixtures as a manager against Burnley.
- Dwight Gayle is one short of 100 league appearances for Newcastle.