Carabao Cup: Final between Tottenham & Man City to have 8,000 fans in stadium

A crowd of 82,145 watched Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win last season's Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium
The Carabao Cup final between Tottenham and Manchester City will have 8,000 fans in attendance after it was confirmed as a pilot event to test the return of big crowds.

A proportion of tickets will be made available to both clubs for the game at Wembley Stadium on 25 April.

The rest will be given to local residents in Brent and NHS staff.

Rick Parry, chair of the English Football League (EFL), said it was an "important milestone".

On 18 April, the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton will have 4,000 fans while the final on 15 May will welcome 21,000 spectators.

Those games may also trial a Covid passport scheme, where passes would show if a person had been vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or natural immunity.

The matches are three of nine events across sports and the arts - which also includes the snooker World Championship - which will be used to provide "key scientific data and research" into how events can safely re-open to fans in line with the roadmap out of lockdown.

Researchers at the events will "gather evidence associated with different settings and approaches to managing and mitigating transmission risk".

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Our sports stars and great performers need us to find ways to get bums back on seats safely.

"This science-led pilot programme will be the springboard in getting the buzz back of live performance. We've supported the sports and arts with unprecedented sums, but it's now time to make that Great British Summer of live events a reality."

It had already been confirmed that the FA Cup final and semi-final would be test events but Sunday's announcement confirmed the number of fans to be permitted and the potential use of Covid passports.

The Carabao Cup final was rescheduled from February with the objective of having "as many supporters in attendance as possible".

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be hosting three test events at Wembley and are confident we can offer a safe environment.

"This is an important first step towards getting fans back, with the end goal of full stadia - hopefully by the end of the men's Euros [in July]. We would like to thank all authorities for their support throughout this process."

Football in England has been played behind closed doors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with the exception of a number of test events before the second lockdown later in the year.

  • Comment posted by muzikizum, today at 09:33

    As if the suffering couldn't get any worse for us Spurs fans they're now going to make us watch it in person...

    • Reply posted by Robin, today at 10:05

      Robin replied:
      City fans usually pay £5 per ticket. Doubt they'll turn up.

  • Comment posted by Herding cats, today at 09:34

    7800 sponsors, execs and radio comp winners - 200 actual fans more than likely!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 09:58

      KingFreddy replied:
      Actual fans don't exist anymore. Most have been priced out of the gates.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 09:32

    Great news. But when they mean proportion of tickets for fans do they mean a few hundred and the rest are corporate

    • Reply posted by steve123, today at 09:35

      steve123 replied:
      Probably split 500 between us and Spurs

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 09:39

    What have Tottenham fans done to deserve this punishment?

  • Comment posted by DudleyMan, today at 09:45

    Declare your medical history to get into a football match....scary

    • Reply posted by Pablosammy, today at 10:00

      Pablosammy replied:
      No different to showing proof of vaccination to get into a country with yellow fever. Not scary in the slightest, don't be a little girl

  • Comment posted by Hail Boris, today at 09:38

    City are going to be allocated 5 tickets. Any they can't sell will be offered to Spurs.

    • Reply posted by front room, today at 10:03

      front room replied:
      Ever thought of a career in comedy ?

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 09:57

    Stupid idea. I mean how are city going to find 4000 fans at short notice?
    They may end up having to buy a few from other clubs.

    • Reply posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 10:00

      U DO MY EDIN DZEKO replied:
      And they need to star making the plastic flags

  • Comment posted by john1967, today at 09:50

    is this the start of govt ids to move around?

  • Comment posted by samdlb, today at 09:45

    So no one under the age of 40 in the crowd then with the covid passports? Makes sense to punish those who have been protecting the elderly

    • Reply posted by john1967, today at 09:49

      john1967 replied:
      or a negative test

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 09:41

    That will be 7,000 hangers on and 500 tickets for each club ?

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 10:04

      Name replied:
      Lucky enough Man City only have 37 fans

  • Comment posted by davetherave, today at 09:42

    Supporters sat apart with masks on their faces.

    My sports subscription will remain cancelled for now.

  • Comment posted by The Buddha, today at 09:58

    Hopefully they’ll all boo the kneeling.

    • Reply posted by fumanstu, today at 10:01

      fumanstu replied:
      Is that really what popped into your head first, you utter plum

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 09:43

    Will Citeh fill their allocation?

    They returned 5,000 tickets for a recent semi-final at Wembley Stadium!

    • Reply posted by Raymond, today at 09:54

      Raymond replied:
      That’s because were there every season

  • Comment posted by aldojani76, today at 09:42

    Might as well play it at Walsall FC's Bescot stadium.

    • Reply posted by listening_to_the_argument, today at 09:45

      listening_to_the_argument replied:
      That would make it a useful test at least. Everyone could have their own private entrance at Wembley almost! How is that a true test?

  • Comment posted by pip, today at 09:37

    Hopefully Mourino's ticket gets lost in the post and we'll have someone else to manage on the day...

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 10:00

    Only 8000 - we get more than that in the local park every weekend.

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 09:52

    Will social distancing still be required as cramming 8000 into the exec boxes will be a difficult exercise?
    Will City fans be allowed to enter country? Will it be regarded as business travel?

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 09:39

    Have to see this as a good thing , getting back to normal with caution is a must !

  • Comment posted by vik2100, today at 09:37

    Some hope, small steps to our new normal times, happy days!

  • Comment posted by FFC2, today at 09:32

    Great news... hopefully the start of a return to normality and no more empty stadiums.

    • Reply posted by listening_to_the_argument, today at 09:42

      listening_to_the_argument replied:
      Might as well be empty, 8,000 in a 90,000 seat stadium.

