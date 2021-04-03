Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager-in-waiting Eddie Howe will target Bournemouth captain Steve Cook as one of his key summer transfers (Scottish Sun) external-link .

And recently departed Celtic boss Neil Lennon has warned Howe that stepping into the dugout at Parkhead will be a "culture shock" compared to life at Bournemouth (Express - print edition).

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could make a move to bring Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Odsonne Edouard to the Premier League this summer (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy has hit back at "disrespectful" comments from Norway boss Stale Solbakken after he suggested defender Kristoffer Ajer needs to leave the club to improve (Daily Record) external-link .

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice took aim at the Scottish FA's head of refereeing Crawford Allan after being left angered by another penalty decision against his side (Daily Record) external-link .

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander says he has not spoken to Declan Gallagher about a new contract, with talks put on hold until the end of the season (Scotsman) external-link .