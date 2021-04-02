Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Leaders beaten as Marcos Acuna heads winner

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak saves Lucas Ocampos' first-half penalty against Sevilla
Atletico Madrid lost for only the third time in La Liga in 2020-21 despite Jan Oblak's penalty save

Leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a rare La Liga defeat as Marcos Acuna's header earned Sevilla victory.

Argentina defender Acuna was unmarked when he nodded a cross by former Manchester City player Jesus Navas past Jan Oblak.

Oblak had earlier saved Lucas Ocampos' penalty after Saul Niguez brought down Ivan Rakitic.

Atletico, chasing a first league title since 2014, are three points clear at the top with nine games left.

Third-placed Barcelona will move one point behind Atletico if they beat 16th-placed Real Valladolid on Monday (20:00 BST).

Atletico Madrid are three points clear at the top of La Liga with nine games to play
Real Madrid host Barcelona next Saturday

On a frustrating night for Atletico, Mario Hermoso wasted a chance to equalise against fourth-placed Sevilla when he blazed over from 15 yards.

Atletico pressed forward to try to avoid their third league defeat of the season, but substitute Angel Correa was denied by Yassine Bounou's save in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos SilvaBooked at 10mins
  • 19AcuñaBooked at 56mins
  • 8JordánSubstituted forGudeljat 87'minutes
  • 25Reges
  • 10Rakitic
  • 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forGómezat 77'minutes
  • 9de JongSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 63'minutes
  • 5OcamposSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 3Gómez
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 17Vidal
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez
  • 24Gómez
  • 31Díaz

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 2Giménez
  • 18FelipeBooked at 5mins
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forKondogbiaat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 23Trippier
  • 6Koke
  • 8Saúl
  • 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forCorreaat 34'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 79mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forHerreraat 74'minutes
  • 9SuárezBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 10Correa
  • 16Herrera
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid29206351193266
2Real Madrid29196451232863
3Barcelona28195467244362
4Sevilla29184740211958
5Real Betis29144113942-346
6Villarreal291113542311146
7Real Sociedad28129744281645
8Celta Vigo29910103844-637
9Granada29106133449-1536
10Ath Bilbao2898113832635
11Levante29811103639-335
12Valencia2989123540-533
13Cádiz2988132645-1932
14Osasuna29710122335-1231
15Getafe2979132233-1130
16Real Valladolid28512112638-1227
17Elche29511132643-1726
18Huesca29412132844-1624
19Eibar29411142235-1323
20Alavés2958162447-2323
View full Spanish La Liga table

