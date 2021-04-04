Last updated on .From the section Spanish La Liga

Mouctar Diakhaby spoke with referee David Medie Jimenez before the Valencia players left the pitch

Valencia walked off the pitch during their La Liga game at Cadiz in response to an alleged racist comment, before later returning to continue the match.

Mouctar Diakhaby reacted furiously following a clash with Cadiz defender Juan Cala and spoke with the referee.

Valencia's players left the pitch in protest and the club said that Diakhaby "received a racial insult". external-link

The French defender, 24, later asked his team-mates to return and after a team meeting they resumed the game.

"We offer our complete backing to Mouctar Diakhaby," read a Valencia club statement.