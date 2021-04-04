Vera Pauw's side host Denmark at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday 8 April

The Republic of Ireland will be without quartet Claire Shine, Leanne Kiernan, Julie-Ann Russell and Nicole Douglas for their upcoming international friendlies.

Vera Pauw's side host Denmark on Thursday before taking on Belgium three days later.

Russell and Douglas are unable to travel due to Covid restrictions while Shine and Kiernan miss out through injury.

Megan Campbell is also unavailable.

Having missed out on a Euro 2022 play-off spot, the Republic had planned to face Northern Ireland in a friendly in February, but the fixture was called off as Northern Ireland met England in a friendly.

"The aim of the last slot was to play all the players that have never played in the time that I was coach, so to really see them," said Pauw.

"Now we have to combine it. Now we have Denmark, a very dynamic and high-level team, that was planned already... and we have Belgium, also a very good team, but just a little bit under Denmark.

"So, we will combine it, all the players that we haven't seen will get game time because we need to see them and we need to know in this environment how they perform, because you cannot judge that completely from club games."

Republic of Ireland Women squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)