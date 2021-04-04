Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss the 'same coach' and blames players for dropped points

Jose Mourinho says repeated defensive mistakes gave Newcastle hope of late equaliser

Tottenham leading and then dropping points has become a bit of a habit this season but, according to manager Jose Mourinho, it is not his fault.

The 58-year-old has earned a reputation as a master tactician and defensive-minded coach, but his Spurs side have now lost 15 points from winning positions this campaign after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Tottenham fell behind at St James' Park through Joelinton's precise finish, but Harry Kane's double put them ahead, before on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock pounced on a loose ball to earn Newcastle a point with an 85th-minute strike.

So, who is to blame for letting leads slip?

"Same coach, different players," was Mourinho's response when BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Juliette Ferrington pointed out his teams are usually good at defending leads.

The latest setback saw them miss out on climbing back into the top four - and a Champions League qualification spot - for the first time since 2 January, after Chelsea's defeat by West Brom.

Eleven of those 15 dropped points have been lost in the final 10 minutes of games - the most of any side in the Premier League - while the north London side have also failed to win six games in which they led at half-time, again the most in the league.

So how does that compare with Mourinho's time at other Premier League clubs?

His side only need to drop one more point from a winning position for it to be the worst season in that regard - with his 2014-15 Chelsea side also dropping 15 points.

During his initial three-year spell at Stamford Bridge, which covered 120 games, he only dropped 14 points from winning positions. His Manchester United side dropped 18 in just over two seasons.

Asked if he has more work to do with Spurs' players, Mourinho said: "I don't think so. We work well, we work hard.

"But there are mistakes which I probably shouldn't even call mistakes because they are related to qualities that players have.

"Looking at the second goal, it's easy to understand because there's three different moments - the cross, the ball at the far post where they won it, and then the ball in the face of the goal where our two centre-backs were in position. You can analyse it easily."

And speaking to Match of the Day, Mourinho added: "It's not just about the defensive mistakes that lead to goals. We have situations where we have the ball and I know already the ball is going to end with [keeper] Hugo Lloris.

"That's the way we sometimes create instability to ourselves."

  • Comment posted by lloyty, today at 18:27

    Leeds fan here, so no axe to grind. These types of comments are the death knell for every single Mourinho tenure. He blames everyone but himself, loses the players respect, results suffer. From tactics to his exit the man is as predictable as an early cup exit for my team.

  • Comment posted by chatsy, today at 18:22

    How does this clown Mourinho manage to convince so many so-called businessmen that he is worth breaking the bank for?
    Perhaps a perfect illustration of how poorly football and its' clubs are run in this country?
    Give an idiot way too much money and travesties like JM coin it in because of desperation - not that I blame him, it's the clueless bozos who 'run' these clubs

    • Reply posted by ingmarsen, today at 18:24

      ingmarsen replied:
      Exactly ....!! Er Mr Levy .

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:32

    Typical Moaninho. He'll take all the credit when his teams win; the moment things start going wrong "Not my fault". Tiresome man...

  • Comment posted by Cordial and Timely Assistance, today at 18:24

    A Manager can only win trophies if the team has trophies in them for the Manager to bring out.

    If Jose walked on water, it would make no difference with Spurs.

    Poch had them punching above their weight, Jose has them punching at their weight.

    The table never lies.

    • Reply posted by lloyty, today at 18:34

      lloyty replied:
      Unless poch was in charge?

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:47

    It is never,ever his fault. Is a narcissist with an ego the size of a planet.

  • Comment posted by Cheesydons, today at 18:40

    He makes Steve Bruce look like an offensive mastermind

  • Comment posted by rdk, today at 18:21

    Can’t wait for this narcissist to lose his last job in UK football so we can all read about something else

    • Reply posted by TheBlaggert, today at 18:40

      TheBlaggert replied:
      What did Brendan Rodgers ever do to you?

  • Comment posted by Ted Bovis, today at 18:12

    Same thing he said when at MU, same old story.

    We couldn't defend either, just like Spurs, so it didn't really work, although he did win some pots for us.

    I watched it from the stands for a few seasons and I have to say, I feel sorry for the Spurs fans, it's awful football.

    • Reply posted by McMurphy1, today at 18:15

      McMurphy1 replied:
      He's the most successful Man U manager since Ferguson.

  • Comment posted by CommonSense-HardTruth, today at 18:19

    He was found out once other teams had money too! He’s just a rich mans Tony Pulis but I don’t suppose we’ll ever see the day he admits his own failings instead of throwing his players (or physio) under his favourite bus! Danny, Essex

    • Reply posted by aristocraticbloke222, today at 18:27

      aristocraticbloke222 replied:
      Spot on , He won everything at Chelsea because Roman was splashing the cash .

  • Comment posted by talks_sense, today at 18:33

    This guy is just the worst. I can't believe I actually feel sorry for spurs fans

  • Comment posted by Credence, today at 18:30

    More excuses from Mourinho. As Wenger rightly called him - a specialist in failure.

    • Reply posted by anthony moody, today at 18:36

      anthony moody replied:
      Do you mean all the twenty two trophies he has won were "failures"?

  • Comment posted by littledonkey, today at 18:27

    Cant imagine where spurs would be without kane. I can imagine how depressing the spurs changing room must be with Jose constantly moaning and lack of enjoyment.

  • Comment posted by EddieWhye, today at 18:25

    I mean ordinarily I'd be inclined to agree with putting more focus on players than management for poor performances, especially given that the manager is almost always the first casualty of a work-shy team - but good lord Mourinho needs to get the fudge over himself and maybe start to wonder why every set of players he manages magically turns "not good enough" after a year, regardless of team

    • Reply posted by anthony moody, today at 18:40

      anthony moody replied:
      Do you mean the "set of players" with whom he has won 22 trophies, or was that a different "set of players"?

  • Comment posted by dbfinch, today at 19:04

    Honestly, I’d kind of hope Spurs don’t sack him this summer because if this is how it is in his second season, imagine the sort of comedy we will get in his infamous third season!

  • Comment posted by truthfully, today at 18:48

    This simply qualifies the argument that he cannot develop a team or players. Everywhere he had success was due to being loaded with the very best of players.

  • Comment posted by Ace Jetstream, today at 18:40

    he cannot man-manage

  • Comment posted by Magichat, today at 18:34

    Still, another nice payout. Move on to the next sucker.

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 18:27

    Absolutely ridiculous, just shows what an a-hole he can be. Arteta took all the blame for his side loss against Liverpool and Jose, juste blames players. No wonder why he isn’t very popular with many players

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:23

    Classic Mourinho- must be feeling the pressure. Turning on the players doesn’t normally happen until the second or third season

  • Comment posted by BACK ON OUR PERCH, today at 18:57

    He's past it. Has been for years. Spurs fans are getting what they deserve. They all asked for him as manager and accepted his dull football before he joined just cause he's won trophies

    No sympathy 😊

    • Reply posted by Vicky, today at 19:08

      Vicky replied:
      Stop making stuff up. I don’t know a single Spurs fan who wanted him and I know a lot of Spurs fans.

