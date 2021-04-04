Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Anthony Martial - who was injured against Kazakhstan last weekend - has scored once for France in 27 appearances

Manchester United could be without forward Anthony Martial for the remainder of the season after he was injured on international duty, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says.

Martial, 25, featured for France against Ukraine and Kazakhstan last week before picking up a knee injury.

"Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing," said Solskjaer.

"Reports from France were that it wasn't serious but it looks a bad one."

Solskjaer later added on BT Sport that the club "hope to get him back before the end of the season but we're not sure".

Martial has scored seven goals for United this season but has just three in 19 appearances in 2021.