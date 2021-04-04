Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Davinson Sanchez, right, has played 16 times in the Premier League for Spurs this season

Tottenham said they are "disgusted" after defender Davinson Sanchez was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Sunday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The Colombian, 24, posted a picture of the abusive messages on his Instagram Stories after the match, with the words "Nothing changes".

Spurs said they want "social media platforms to take action".

Sanchez is the latest footballer to be racially abused on social media.

West Brom striker Callum Robinson was abused after Saturday's win at Chelsea.

His club have contacted West Midlands Police over the abuse, which was sent to Robinson on social media following the 5-2 victory.