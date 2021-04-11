Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Rodriguez scored twice the last time these sides met in a 4-2 win for Everton

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defenders Dan Burn and Adam Webster have returned to training following respective hamstring and ankle issues.

Forward Percy Tau could be available after a spell in quarantine, while Aaron Connolly remains doubtful with a foot injury.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is out with a thigh injury, although Alex Iwobi and Allan should be available.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has trained this week but will not be risked.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton played really well at Old Trafford for long periods but still somehow ended up empty-handed - the second time that has happened to them this season against Manchester United.

The Seagulls are still six points above the relegation zone but they should really have a lot more breathing space on the back of their recent performances.

This is another big test for them because Everton appear a totally different proposition on the road compared to at Goodison Park, where they keep dropping points.

Even a draw would be a good result for Brighton in their current situation but they really need to get something out of this one, whether they play well or not.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton can do the league double over Brighton for only the second time, having managed it in 1980-81.

The Toffees' most recent top-flight away victory in this fixture came at the Goldstone Ground in April 1983.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton can win consecutive Premier League home matches for only the second time under Graham Potter,

They have won two of their last five home league games, as many victories as they managed in their previous 23 attempts at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls had dropped a league-high 20 points from winning positions this season prior to the latest round of matches.

Albion have scored the opening goal in each of their last four league matches but lost two of them.

Danny Welbeck could score in three consecutive top-flight appearances for the first time since January 2014 when he was a Manchester United player.

Everton