West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

Dara O'Shea was substituted during the first half of West Brom's extraordinary win at Chelsea last weekend

TEAM NEWS

West Brom defender Dara O'Shea is expected to overcome an ankle problem in time to face Southampton on Monday.

However, Branislav Ivanovic faces an extended spell out because of a hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea last weekend.

Kyle Walker-Peters, who has a leg injury, is Southampton's only new fitness concern but the full-back has not been ruled out.

Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these had excellent wins last time out, and in Southampton's case their comeback victory over Burnley means they have 36 points - which should keep them up.

West Brom's 5-2 success at Chelsea was absolutely stunning and everything about their display was excellent, but their prospects look very different - for me, they have left themselves too much to do to get out of trouble.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are vying to win three consecutive away league games against West Brom for the first time.

They can also equal their longest top-flight streak of five successive victories against a single opponent.

Albion's only home win in the past six meetings came in the Premier League in February 2015 (D1, L4).

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies scored as many goals in their 5-2 victory at Chelsea last week as they had in their previous 10 league matches.

West Brom have failed to score in six of their nine home league fixtures under Sam Allardyce, with their only win at The Hawthorns coming against Brighton in February.

They could win consecutive top-flight games for the first time since May 2018.

All four of West Brom's Premier League wins this season have come on Saturdays - they have drawn six matches and lost 12 on the other days of the week.

Albion have 21 points after 30 games. The fewest points a team has had after 31 Premier League fixtures and gone on to avoid relegation is 23 by Fulham in 2007-08.

Southampton