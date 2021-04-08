Burnley progressed to the third round of the FA Cup following an extra-time penalty from Nicola Worthington

A lot has changed for Burnley women in the space of a month.

With no league games after their season was ended because of Covid-19 restrictions, they are now preparing for a second FA Cup match in a week, training at the men's facilities and eyeing up a potential fourth-round tie with Manchester United.

Burnley, who play in the third tier of women's football, had six days to prepare for their FA Cup victory over Fylde last Sunday after Covid-19 restrictions stopped them from playing.

They take on Sunderland in the third round this weekend with the winner set to play Women's Super League side Manchester United in the last 32.

It has been a whirlwind year for Burnley women, who were brought under the same ownership as the men's side in February.

So what does the future hold, how do you prepare for an FA Cup run when your league season has finished and could Sean Dyche lend a helping hand?

'It was never a question of if'

Burnley women train at the same centre as the men's team at Barnfield Training Centre

Just two months after his takeover of Burnley in December, new chairman Alan Pace brought the women's team under the same umbrella as the men's and quickly laid out a four-year target of reaching the women's Championship.

It is one of many ambitions including forming a women's academy, expanding facilities at their Barnfield Training Centre and extending commercial partners.

Pace - who has three daughters who share his "passion" for women's sport - refers to Burnley as a "family".

"It was never really a question of if [the women's team] would be incorporated into the club - it was a question of when and how," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm giving ourselves and the team time to grow into it. It would be very easy to invest to bring in players and recreate a new team to play in the WSL.

"That's not what we're about. We are about developing. We can have ambition but also allow time to make changes."

But manager Matt Bee says the support from the club has already been huge.

"It's nice the players know the club wants to progress to those higher levels and they can actually do it at Burnley," he added.

"We're at a position where there is a real clear ambition to get this team into the highest tier possible and we have to embrace that and perform on the pitch to go with it."

Captain and goalkeeper Lauren Bracewell added: "We did well with what we had before but to get that extra backing from the club spurs us on.

"We have more time on the grass and even just having bits of extra equipment thrown in helps the training sessions be more professional."

Sean Dyche and 360 minutes training

How do you prepare for an FA Cup match when you have only been back in football for a week?

Bee described it as a "unique experience" after he planned training sessions on Zoom during lockdown to keep players fit.

"It was a challenge and we had to utilise the time on the grass that we had. We have 360 minutes' worth of contact-time ahead of this weekend's game so we have to maximise every minute," he added.

It helps when you can turn to a Premier League manager for advice - and that is what Bee did when he spent 45 minutes on the phone to men's boss Sean Dyche this week.

"The culture Sean Dyche has built here on the men's side is obviously something I've tried to mirror bits of for the women," said Bee.

"We spoke about coaching, how [his staff] structure their weekly schedules, the expectations and values they place on everything and how they manage a dressing room of players through different periods of success.

"It was unbelievable for me to have that access to a Premier League manager - it's not something many people have the opportunity to do.

"To speak to him was fascinating. I took loads from it and there's bits I'm already starting to implement."

'Who knows what can happen?'

Lauren Bracewell says she wants to reach the Women's Championship 'as soon as possible'

For now their focus is on beating Sunderland on Sunday, with a tie against WSL high-flyers Manchester United the reward.

"Our target is to go further than we have in the past. The girls are really excited about it and we just want to do well," said Bracewell.

"Who knows what can happen? Matt keeps us very grounded. We're not there at all. But we're aiming for that game.

"It's something else to spur us on and work hard for."

Chairman Pace added: "Moving to the training facilities has already lifted spirits and hopefully it can lift us to a couple more rounds in the FA Cup. We will see!"