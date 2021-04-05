Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
Man CityManchester City20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Man City v Borussia Dortmund: Pep Guardiola praises Erling Braut Haaland but defends transfer policy

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland started Dortmund's 2-1 defeat against Frankfurt in their previous game

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland but again defended City's reluctance to spend more than £100m on one player.

City face German side Dortmund at home in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

"So far the club has decided not to spend close to £100m for a player," said Guardiola.

"Football is a team game, everyone contributes. It's not just one player."

Haaland, 20, has scored 39 goals for club and country this season, including 10 in six Champions League appearances.

With the Premier League leaders confirming last Monday that forward Sergio Aguero, 32, will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, Haaland has been a well-reported target to replace the Argentine.

However, Guardiola feels the fees currently being quoted are too high.

Dortmund are reported to wantexternal-link at least 150m euros (£128m) for the Norway international, whose agent Mino Raiola has met Barcelona and Real Madrid about possible a move.

"The fact we have not spent, for one player, a lot of money, gives you advantage," added Guardiola.

"The only thing I can say is that, with his age, Haaland is an exceptional striker.

"Maybe in the future [spending more than £100m on one player] is going to happen if they decide it is necessary to improve the team for the next five, 10 years, for many reasons. But so far the club, the organisation, the CEO, the sporting director decided not to do it and that's why they didn't do it."

Manchester City signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club record £62.8m in July 2019.

Team news

Manchester City have no new injuries to report, while Dortmund are still without former City youth player Jadon Sancho who is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Dortmund are also without defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, who has a knee injury, while forward Youssoufa Moukoko is a doubt.

Tuesday 6th April 2021

