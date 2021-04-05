Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0

Barcelona v Real Valladolid

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28MinguezaBooked at 43mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 15Lenglet
  • 2Dest
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 28mins
  • 11Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Real Valladolid

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Masip
  • 5Sánchez de Felipe
  • 6GonzálezBooked at 40mins
  • 25Olaza
  • 18Janko
  • 17Mesa
  • 10Plano
  • 14Alcaraz
  • 22Martínez García
  • 7Guardiola Navarro
  • 3Kodro

Substitutes

  • 11Hervías
  • 16de Sousa Mendonça
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 23Rubio
  • 26Pérez
  • 27Zalazar Martínez
  • 29Rey
  • 30Rubio
  • 32Álvarez
  • 35Aiman Moukhliss
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Real Valladolid 0.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  5. Booking

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Kenan Kodro (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  10. Booking

    Bruno González (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bruno González (Real Valladolid).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid).

  17. Post update

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).

  19. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bruno González (Real Valladolid).

