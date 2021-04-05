Barcelona v Real Valladolid

First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Real Valladolid 0.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 28MinguezaBooked at 43mins
- 21de Jong
- 15Lenglet
- 2Dest
- 5Busquets
- 16González
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 7GriezmannBooked at 28mins
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
Real Valladolid
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Masip
- 5Sánchez de Felipe
- 6GonzálezBooked at 40mins
- 25Olaza
- 18Janko
- 17Mesa
- 10Plano
- 14Alcaraz
- 22Martínez García
- 7Guardiola Navarro
- 3Kodro
Substitutes
- 11Hervías
- 16de Sousa Mendonça
- 19Villa Suárez
- 23Rubio
- 26Pérez
- 27Zalazar Martínez
- 29Rey
- 30Rubio
- 32Álvarez
- 35Aiman Moukhliss
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Post update
Kenan Kodro (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Bruno González (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno González (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).
Post update
Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid).
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno González (Real Valladolid).