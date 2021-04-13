National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Borough Sports Ground

Sutton United v Torquay United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool351810747311664
2Sutton United31189451262563
3Torquay32186852312160
4Stockport321510746262055
5Notts County30157841271452
6Chesterfield301631143291451
7Halifax31148949371250
8Wrexham32138114033747
9Eastleigh32121193631547
10Bromley321210104642446
11Boreham Wood32101484034644
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham34118153742-541
14Maidenhead United29117114140140
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red32107152941-1237
18Wealdstone3296174266-2433
19Woking3088142835-732
20Weymouth3286183649-1330
21King's Lynn3076173660-2427
22Barnet3035222272-5014
23Dover00000000
