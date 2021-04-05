Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland will meet Czech Republic, England and Croatia in Group D at the Euros

Scotland will play warm-up friendlies against Luxembourg and Netherlands in preparation for the European Championship.

Steve Clarke will take his squad to Luxembourg on 2 June before meeting the Dutch in Portugal four days later.

Scotland kick off their first appearance at a major final since 1998 against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on 14 June.

England and Croatia are the other opponents in Group D.

"Luxembourg and Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures," said Clarke.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament."