Ryan Lowe's side are 15 points above the relegation zone with 18 points left to play for

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has described his team as "disgraceful" after their 3-0 loss at Shrewsbury.

Lowe said his side "gifted" their hosts all three of their goals as a three-game unbeaten run came to an end.

The Pilgrims, who registered just one effort on target in the game, dropped to 16th place in League One.

"Disgraceful from the minute they scored. We had no energy, no desire, no commitment to get back in the game," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"That's been the worst attacking performance I've seen, especially second half where we huffed and puffed and we gifted them three goals, so I'm really disappointed."

Argyle returned to the third tier this season after winning promotion under Lowe, who was appointed in the summer of 2019 after he left Bury.

The Pilgrims have won 14 and lost 16 of their league games this season and are 15 points above the relegation zone with six games to play.

"If they think that the season's just going to peter out for the next six games they've got another thing coming," added Lowe.

"We'll be back at Plymouth and we'll be back training and back working hard to put it right because I don't accept performances like that. That doesn't epitomise me as a manager and my staff and the football club.

"Apologies for the fans that are watching at home because that's the first time, and I hope it's the last time I've had to say that because the second half performance we crumbled, we gave in."