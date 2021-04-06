Kirk Millar and Josh Carson in action during a goal-less draw between Linfield and Coleraine at Windsor Park in February

Danske Bank Premiership Date: Wednesday, 7 April Venue: Windsor Park Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says the outcome of his side's top two encounter with Linfield at Windsor Park will not be decisive to their title ambitions.

The Bannsiders sit nine points behind the league leaders with one match in hand ahead of Wednesday's game.

"We will play them again after the split so this is not absolutely make or break," Kearney told the BBC.

"That said we would like to make up some ground and we have done fairly well at Windsor in the last few years."

"We have picked up some good results there so we will go with a positive mindset," he added.

Coleraine's championship hopes have taken a dent in recent weeks as they have picked up just five points from their last four fixtures to lose ground on the champions at the summit of the table.

The club's impressive record prior to that saw them record 13 wins and three draws from 16 matches.

Linfield, in contrast, have been enjoying a purple patch, with seven wins from their last eight top-flight outings.

'The break of the ball has hurt us'

"The break of the ball has hurt us in the last few games - we hit the post two or three times in our goal-less draw with Glenavon on Saturday - plus a few decisions have not gone our way," argued Kearney.

"But we are still in the running and there is a lot of football still to be played.

"The players deserve a lot of credit, they have put their bodies on the line playing two games pretty much every week.

"It has been a big effort by all the clubs and every manager will tell you the same - their dressing rooms are full of players with a lot of aches, niggles and pains."

Kane relishing playing at National Stadium

Coleraine full-back Lyndon Kane revealed that the National Stadium is "somewhere we enjoy going as a team".

"It is a great pitch, a great stadium and great changing rooms and if you can't get yourself up for a game at Windsor Park, then should you really be playing football?," full-back Kane told the Coleraine FC website.

"It's about us being well organised and Oran does a lot of homework and I'm sure we will have a plan in place.

"There are 10 games left and we have Glentoran three times, Linfield twice, Larne once, and Ballymena possibly twice, so it's massive.

"After the start we made to the season, we could be at the stage where we are playing games for the sake of it and waiting for the Irish Cup to come around.

"This is the reason we have worked hard and clawed ourselves to where we are now and if you can't relish these games then what's the point of playing?"