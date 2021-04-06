Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been provisionally suspended for one match while Uefa investigates allegations of racism in the Europa League game against Rangers.

Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara said Kudela racially abused him during Slavia's 2-0 win at Ibrox on 18 March.

Kudela, 34, denies the claims but has been a given a suspension for insulting an opponent.

If found guilty of racism, he could face a 10-match ban.

Uefa says it is also investigating Kamara's behaviour. Slavia claim Kudela was assaulted in the tunnel after the match in Glasgow, which Rangers lost 2-0.

Police Scotland are also looking into separate allegations of racial abuse and a reported assault.

Kudela will miss Thursday's quarter-final first-leg meeting with Arsenal. However, he was expected to be absent for the game in London anyway, owing to an injury sustained against Wales on international duty.

A statement from Uefa concludes that more information "will be made available once the CEDB [Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body] has taken a decision in due course.