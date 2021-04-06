Last updated on .From the section National League

Brian Barwick is a former chief executive of the Football Association and has been in charge of sport at both the BBC and ITV

Brian Barwick is to quit his role as National League chairman at the end of the current season.

Barwick, 66, told the National League board of his decision in February.

He faces a possible no confidence vote with some clubs unhappy with the way the league has handled funding issues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National League North and National League South have been declared null and void, while Dover Athletic have stopped playing matches.

Some clubs are still deciding whether to bring a vote of no confidence against Barwick and the National League board for its handling of various controversies during the current campaign.

Chief executive Mike Tattersall resigned from his role in December amid frustration over both the actual funding of the league and allocation of the National Lottery grants that were used to start the season in October.

The 66 National League clubs thought grant funding would continue for the entire season but discovered in January that the government were only prepared to offer loans from that point.

This triggered a number of resolutions, with the National League North and South divisions deciding to declare the season null and void. However, this brought anger from those who wanted to continue.

In addition, the recommendations of an independent review, led by David Bernstein, into the allocation of the initial funding of the grants was ignored, drawing a stinging rebuke from the former Football Association chairman.

"Since 2015, I believe the competition has continued to grow in stature and profile, sent strong clubs up into the English Football League and built up a formidable and loyal set of commercial and broadcast partnerships," said Barwick.

"Our 66 clubs remain the lifeblood of our competition and a vital part of their local communities - and that's what makes our league so special.

"I also acknowledge just how tough it has been for many of our clubs over the past 12 months facing the unprecedented challenges brought on by the Covid pandemic."