Doug Holden helped Bolton Wanderers win the FA Cup in 1958 as they defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Wembley

Former Bolton Wanderers winger Doug Holden, the last surviving player of the Stanley Matthews FA Cup final in 1953, has died at the age of 90.

The England international was part of the Bolton side which were defeated 4-3 by Blackpool in the memorable final.

He went on to make 463 appearances for Wanderers, scoring 44 goals for the club and winning the 1957-58 FA Cup.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bolton Wanderers are with Doug's family and friends," the club said.

After 11 seasons with Bolton, Holden moved on to Preston North End in 1962, where he reached another FA Cup final two years later.

Holden had been the only survivor of the 1953 final after Blackpool winger Cyril Robinson died in November 2019.