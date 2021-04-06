Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers captain James Tavernier has scored 17 goals in 41 games this season

Rangers captain James Tavernier has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old full-back moved to Rangers from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and has scored 63 goals in 284 appearances.

Tavernier has been out injured since mid-February but has found the net 17 times this season.

"His leadership is obvious both on the field and in the dressing room as well," said manager Steven Gerrard.

"He commands respect but ensures he leads with action and not words.

"James can continue to improve, as I know he is hungry to become a better version of himself on a daily basis."

Tavernier, who began his career at Newcastle United before joining Wigan in 2014, is due to lift the club's first Premiership trophy in a decade when the league campaign is completed on 15 May.

Rangers wrapped up the title last month, with six games to spare.