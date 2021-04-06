Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pulisic scored for Chelsea before he was forced off injured against West Brom

Christian Pulisic will be a part of the Chelsea squad that travels to Seville for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto.

The American was substituted at half-time in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to West Brom, but has proved his fitness.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante is fit after a hamstring issue, although he may only make the bench.

Strikers Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud will travel as the Blues look to bounce back from the weekend defeat.

The surprise loss to the Baggies was the first Chelsea have suffered in 15 games since Thomas Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard as manager - a run that includes home and away victories over Atletico Madrid to reach the last eight.

"We got a big slap in the face, and it was required to remind us how tough it is to keep winning," said the German.

"I have the feeling we can overcome Porto but it will be tough. They are very experienced, but we are strong enough and believe in ourselves."

In the aftermath of Saturday's loss, there was a training ground bust-up between goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and defender Antonio Rudiger, but Tuchel says both players have settled their differences.

'I wish they had won the last game'

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao says he is concerned about facing Chelsea so soon after Saturday's chastening loss.

"I wished they had won the last game rather than lost," said Conceicao, whose side shocked Italian champions Juventus in the last 16 and come into Wednesday's game off the back of three straight league wins.

"A defeat like that serves as a warning, it sets the alarm bells off and makes everyone more alert to danger. Chelsea had been very strong until this game, they have the second-best defence in the Champions League and are a strong side.

"Their last game barely formed part of our analysis of them, I'm more focused on what they did against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, for example.

"Chelsea have several strengths that will be a real challenge for us to overcome."

The first leg is Porto's "home" game in the tie, although both matches are being played in Spain at Seville's Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan due to restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.

They will be without Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, who was sent off in the second leg against Juve, as well as midfielder Sergio Oliveira, who scored both of his side's goals in that game and is also suspended.

'Chelsea with 64% chance of progression'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote:

Chelsea are the outsiders of the three English clubs remaining in this season's Champions League but they received a favourable draw to reach the semi-finals.

The Euro Club Index external-link gives Chelsea a 64% chance of reaching the last four by knocking out Porto.

Chelsea's chance of winning the competition has risen to 8%, making the Blues fifth favourites of the eight teams remaining.