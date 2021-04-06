Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Bayern are also missing leading goalscorer Lewandowski (left, with Gnabry) for the ties against PSG

Holders Bayern Munich could be without winger Serge Gnabry for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St-Germain.

Bayern, who are seven points clear in the Bundesliga, already have star striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Marc Roca sidelined.

If Gnabry (sore throat) misses the tie, Leroy Sane is likely to replace him.

PSG's Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti miss out after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Brazil superstar Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack for the French giants at the Allianz Arena, despite Neymar's red card in the home loss to Lille in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Although the defeat was PSG's 10th in all competitions this season, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is still relishing the chance of ending Bayern's unbeaten run of 19 Champions League games.

"We're playing against the best team on the continent at the moment. But we are optimistic. We have already knocked out Barcelona [in the last 16]," he said.

The quarter-final draw is a repeat of the 2020 final, where a tightly-contested showpiece in Lisbon was decided by a Kingsley Coman header to hand Bayern a sixth Champions League crown.