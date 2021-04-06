Last updated on .From the section Irish

McCrudden (left) has now scored five goals in his last two games

Michael McCrudden continued his rich vein of form with another two goals to lift Cliftonville to a 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

Fresh off his hat-trick against Warrenpoint Town, McCrudden struck either side of a Ryan O'Reilly goal as the Reds secured a third straight win.

Dungannon missed a series of first-half chances before McCrudden scored the opening goal on 33 minutes.

Reds winger Daire O'Connor impressed once again with two assists.

Paddy McLaughlin's side can move six points clear of seventh-placed Crusaders with a victory over their north Belfast rivals at Seaview on Saturday.

Dungannon, on the other hand, remain rooted to the foot of the table after a fourth successive defeat.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes, the game erupted with a series of chances at both ends.

Dungannon should have opened the scoring just after the 20-minute mark when James Convie found himself in space inside the Reds penalty area, but his shot was directed straight at Aaron McCarey, who earlier had produced a flying save to deny Shane McGinty's drive from distance.

Seconds later, the lively Ben Gallagher drove through the Cliftonville midfield before slipping in Rhyss Campbell, who dragged his shot wide.

The away side's enterprising moves on the counter seemed to spark the hosts into life as Jamie Harney struck the bar with a header before Chris Curran saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Ethan McGee.

And while Dungannon were unable to capitalise on their openings, Cliftonville struck during a period on top when Daire O'Connor produced a wonderful left-wing cross for McCrudden, who planted his header into the corner.

Cliftonville should have increased their lead before the break as Roy Carroll denied McCrudden and Ryan Curran before Ryan O'Reilly sent a shot narrowly wide.

The Reds doubled their lead thanks to some quick-thinking from Rory Hale and O'Connor. Hale passed his corner along the byline to O'Connor, who turned and crossed for O'Reilly to poke home his first goal for the club.

Just after the hour-mark, McCrudden wrapped up the points with a superb lobbed finish as the striker latched onto Aaron Donnelly's pass over the top of the Swifts defence before lifting the ball over Carroll.

Cliftonville could have rubbed salt in Dungannon's wounds with a few late goals, but Carroll made a few strong saves and Callum Byers cleared a shot off the line, while Ryan Mayse was unable to strike a late consolation for the visitors when he missed his strike at the back post after Michael Carvill's pass.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin, speaking to Radio Ulster Sportsound:

"I think Dungannon started the game really well and were the better side for the first 10 or 15 minutes.

"We got to grips with the game and created numerous chances. Either side of the goals we definitely could have scored more, but I think our forwards were excellent on the night.

"Michael [McCrudden]'s confidence his high at the moment, he's working really hard in training and on his own to make himself fitter and stronger, so it was only right that we put him into the team when the opportunity came, and he's taken it with both hands."