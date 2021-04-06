Jamie McGonigle (left) opened the scoring for Crusaders before missing a gilt-edged chance

Crusaders lost further ground in the hunt for European places after being held to a 1-1 draw at Carrick Rangers.

Jamie McGonigle gave Crusaders an early lead while the visitors also hit the post through Paul Heatley in a dominant first-half display.

Carrick were much improved after the break and Cathair Friel's spectacular equaliser earned them a point.

Crusaders remain in seventh place, while Carrick are now three points clear of bottom side Dungannon Swifts.

Crusaders took a fourth minute lead but they were given a significant helping hand by the home team.

An attempted back-pass from the halfway line by Caolan Loughran fell some way short of its target and McGonigle was onto it quickly, nicking the ball past Aaron Hogg at full speed before rolling the ball into an unguarded net.

It was almost 2-0 inside the opening quarter of an hour when Paul Heatley seized upon some more hesitant Carrick defending to burst into the penalty area but his low shot came back off the post with McGonigle just inches away from converting the rebound.

Loughran came close to atoning for his earlier error when he got on the end of a corner kick but after a frantic scramble inside the six yard box, the visitors somehow managed to hack the ball clear from virtually on the goal-line.

McGonigle wasted a gilt-edged chance on 24 when he was put clear by Heatley's clever through ball over the defence but with only Hogg to beat, the striker snatched at his effort and dragged his left-footed shot wide.

Jordan Forsythe then played a neat one-two with McGonigle but the midfielder could only put his shot wide.

Carrick improve in second half

Carrick looked much more of an attacking threat in the early part of the second period but Crusaders had a chance to extend their lead when Adam Lecky earned himself a yard of space on the edge of the penalty area but his low shot was held by Hogg.

But Carrick drew level on 64 minutes thanks to a stunning goal from Friel. A Carrick corner wasn't properly cleared and the ball fell to Friel just outside the penalty area and the striker took a touch on his chest before rifling a marvellous volley up and over Sean O'Neill.

Lecky put a header wide when well placed while Carrick came close in the closing stages when Jordan Gibson met a Lee Chapman cross from the right but the rangy midfielder's looping header dropped just over.

At the other end, a loose ball dropped to substitute David Cushley but his low shot was held by Hogg as the game ended in stalemate.

What they said

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter: "If you miss the chances we've missed in the first half, when we could have been 4-0 up at half-time, you leave yourself open to be caught.

"A 1-0 lead is never a good lead so the disappointment is tangible when you're sitting in the dressing room after the game and looking back saying 'how did we lose that?'.

"They had one shot on target in the game and they score.

"You sometimes don't get what you deserve in football but we didn't do enough in the second half, we didn't work them as well as we worked them in the first half and we gave them something to hang onto."

Carrick boss Niall Currie: "I thought we were lucky to come in only 1-0 down at half-time.

"But our second half performance was right up there, as good as it has been in a long, long time.

"We carried a threat in the second half that I didn't think we carried in the first, as hard as we worked.

"On another night we could maybe have sneaked it but I'm not going to be greedy! We earned everything we got with a fantastic second half performance."