Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Hampden is due to host three games in Scotland's group and a last-16 tie

Glasgow's final plans for hosting four European Championship matches at Hampden this summer will be submitted to Uefa on Wednesday.

All 12 host cities were given until 7 April to provide an update on how many fans will be allowed inside stadia for the tournament which starts on 11 June.

European football's governing body will announce final details on Friday.

The championship was supposed to be held last year before being delayed because of coronavirus.

Uefa are keen to have as many fans inside venues as possible and it's understood they could reject cities that can't provide guarantees on supporter attendance.

Hampden is due to host Scotland v Czech Republic on 14 June followed by Croatia's meeting with the Czechs four days later.

The national stadium's final Group D match is Croatia v Scotland on 22 June, with a last-16 game to follow a week later.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has consistently said she is optimistic of fans being allowed to attend - she spoke on Tuesday of "a reasonably good number" hopefully being permitted - but has also reiterated that no guarantees can be given due to the unpredictable nature of the virus.

It's understood Glasgow's plans will work on the basis that fans will be allowed inside with strict adherence to the two metre social distancing rules.

Under current plans, large scale events could resume in Scotland from 17 May, but the Scottish government has yet to confirm when football fans can return to stadia.

Fears continue for other host cities as a third wave of the pandemic threatens mainland Europe - with Germany and France in particular seeing dramatic rises in case numbers.

The Scottish FA, Glasgow city council and the Scottish government have been working on proposals since Hampden was chosen as one of 12 venues for a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament.