Bundesliga side Wolfsburg named Germany's greenest club
Wolfsburg are the greenest club in the German Bundesliga, coming top of a table measuring the sustainability of all 20 top-flight sides.
A new report from Sport Positive comes after the organisation named Tottenham as the Premier League's greenest club in January.
It found every single Bundesliga club powers a part of their business with renewable energy.
Cologne came in second place and champions Bayern Munich were in third.
In the report, Wolfsburg were praised for using 100% green energy across all of their sites and sending no waste to landfill. Wolfsburg are signatories to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2025.
Wolfsburg's managing director Michael Meeske said: "Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges in society. We are delighted to lead the German ranks and this is also motivation to go ahead and take our next steps."
