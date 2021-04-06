Last updated on .From the section Football

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium last hosted an England men's international in June 2003

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium will host two England friendlies in preparation for this summer's European Championship.

Gareth Southgate's men will face Austria on Wednesday, 2 June, before playing Romania four days later.

The Riverside was selected as a Covid secure venue to host both fixtures.

Under the government's current plans to move England out of lockdown, some supporters should be allowed to attend the matches.

However, the Football Association say ticketing arrangements will be communicated "should it be deemed safe for fans to attend".

Middlesbrough last staged a senior England men's international in 2003 in a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

England boss Southgate, who also played for Boro at the time, started at centre-back in that match.

The Three Lions begin their European campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, 13 June (14:00 BST).