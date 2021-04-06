Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Simon Bassey had four-game spells in caretaker charge of AFC Wimbledon in 2012 and 2018

Former AFC Wimbledon coach Simon Bassey will take charge of Barnet for the "immediate future" after being appointed as first-team coach.

The Bees have also appointed ex-Dons manager Dave Anderson, 59, as an assistant coach to 45-year-old Bassey.

Former manager Paul Fairclough had been in temporary charge at the Hive after Tim Flowers left the club last month.

Barnet are second-from-bottom of the National League having won just three of their 29 games this season.

Bassey left AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2019 having spent 17 years at the club as they rose from non-league to League One and had two spells as caretaker manager.

A Barnet statement described Bassey as having "excellent contacts within the game, which will support the rebuild of the first-team squad heading into the 2021-22 National League season".