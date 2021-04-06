Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County owner Mel Morris has agreed to sell the Championship club to No Limits Sports Limited.

A protracted takeover of the Rams by Derventio Holdings was called off last month by Morris, who took over at Pride Park in 2015.

The new deal remains subject to the EFL's owners and directors' test.

Wayne Rooney's side are 18th in the second tier, eight points clear of the relegation zone with six matches of the season to play.

No Limit Sports Limited are owned by Spanish businessman Erik Alonso, who previously had a short period working as an advisor at rival Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Alonso said in a statement: "We are privileged to take ownership of one of the founding members of the Football League and to build a fresh future for the fans, staff and players of Derby County.

"It has undoubtedly been a difficult period both on and off the pitch for the club over the last two seasons and we recognise that all of the staff have been dedicated and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the club's first team and academy football operations were fulfilled.

"We are looking forward to working with Wayne Rooney and his team, and will do everything possible to support the club's vision and ambition.

"We would like to thank Mel Morris and his team for their support in helping to facilitate a quick and smooth transaction."

