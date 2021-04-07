Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone have won the League Cup and secured a top-six finish in Callum Davidson's debut season as a a manager

Callum Davidson has urged his St Johnstone side to crown their memorable season with a fifth-place finish and possible European qualification.

Having won the League Cup in February, the Perth club leapfrogged St Mirren to secure a top-six Premiership spot in a dramatic round of pre-split fixtures.

Davidson's men face Aberdeen on Saturday looking to narrow the four-point gap on Livingston in fifth.

"We want to finish as high as we can," said Davidson.

"There is still fifth pace to fight for so we will be doing that, starting on Saturday.

"It is a huge game for us regarding the top five. If we can get a result it will put pressure on the teams above us because you are going to play Rangers and Celtic as well, where points are hard to come by."

Fifth place in the Premiership will be enough for qualification to the inaugural Europa Conference League should one of the top four win the Scottish Cup.

"All we can do is try and finish fifth, set a target," added Davidson. "The cup is really important as well to me, so I have to make sure everyone has played 90 minutes leading up to the tie against Clyde.

"I will make a few changes on Saturday and hopefully we can get a result."

The hosts will be facing an Aberdeen side that have scored just two goals in 11 games.

Those were scored by striker Callum Hendry, who is on loan from St Johnstone but not able to line up his against his parent club this weekend.

"It is great to see him get a couple of goals," said Davidson. "I am keeping a close eye on him because he is my player for next season."