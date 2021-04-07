Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Aviva Stadium could miss out as a venue for the tournament finals

Fears over Dublin hosting Euro 2020 games have grown after the FAI told Uefa it is unable to provide assurances on minimum spectator numbers.

The FAI, which acted on guidance from the Irish government over Covid restrictions, also informed Uefa that "the matter will be kept under review".

Previously, the FAI had said it would only remain a host venue if it could guarantee fans would be permitted.

All hosts cities submitted their plans on spectator numbers on Wednesday.

In a statement the FAI said "it is not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June".

It added: "In so doing, we have advised Uefa that the matter will be kept under review and that the Dublin LOS (Local Organising Structure) team, including government, will continue to discuss all issues with Uefa on an ongoing basis.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: "We have made our submission to Uefa on Wednesday and now await their response once submissions from all 12 host cities have been received and considered."

A decision from Uefa is expected before its executive meets on 19 April.