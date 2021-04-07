Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
GranadaGranada20:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Nuevo Los Cármenes

Granada v Manchester United: Marcus Rashford fit for Europa League quarter-final tie

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford was substituted in the 72nd minute against Brighton on Sunday

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is available to face Granada in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash.

Rashford, 23, scored in Sunday's 2-1 win against Brighton but was taken off after being caught in a tackle.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the England international is fit to travel to Spain.

"We've just got to make a decision if he starts or is on the bench," he said.

"I don't think he'll be a 90-minutes man."

Juan Mata has been included in the travelling squad along with 18-year-old Anthony Elanga.

Anthony Martial is sidelined with a knee injury while Eric Bailly misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Amad Diallo to make full debut?

Amad Diallo
Diallo scored in the last-16 first leg tie against AC Milan after coming off the bench

Amad Diallo scored a brilliant header in the previous round against AC Milan but is still waiting to make his full debut for Manchester United.

Asked if the 18-year-old could soon be set for a start, Solskjaer added: "Of course he is [getting closer]. He's getting used to our standards.

"He did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan and we'll see him gradually start games. It might come [against Granada] and it might come in another game.

"We pick a team to win each game. This is just the first half of the tie. We have big games coming up and that's always a conundrum. Who can play for 90 minutes? Who can play four or five games on the bounce? Who needs a rest? We always have a check in the morning to see how everyone is feeling."

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado is expected to lead the line for Granada, who are currently ninth in La Liga.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th April 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport