Charlie Austin has scored six goals in 17 appearances for QPR since re-joining the west London club on loan in January

Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The charge relates to his behaviour in the 43rd minute of the R's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Monday.

The incident involving the 31-year-old, who is on loan from West Bromwich Albion, was missed by the match officials but caught on video.

Austin has until Thursday to provide a response to the charge.