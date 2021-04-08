Derry have conceded four goals in their opening two games

Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Venue: Richmond Park, Dublin Date: Friday, 9 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage from 17:30 on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website.

Derry City boss Declan Devine says his players cannot afford to concede any more "soft goals" ahead of Friday's trip to St Patrick's Athletic.

The Candystripes lost the opening two games of their new Premier Division season to Longford Town and Waterford.

Devine insists he has full belief in his youthful squad but admits they must avoid further defensive "downfalls".

"The two results were horrendous. We can't give away goals in the way we did in those two games," he said.

"It doesn't matter who you're playing."

He added: "Every game in this league has been won by a one-goal margin except for ourselves down at Longford.

"You can't afford to go behind to soft goals so we have to nullify that and make sure that if we concede, it is through good play by the opposition as opposed to our own downfalls."

'If you go into any game fearful, you'll get beaten'

Having led Derry to Premier Division survival on the final day of last season, Devine has invested in youth for his rebuild at the Brandywell.

But the 47-year-old is confident that his young squad can put recent results behind them and produce an improved display against a St Pat's side who have won seven points from a possible nine.

"If you go into any game fearful, you'll get beaten, but we're going into this one confident and with a gameplan that we can get something from the match," added Devine, who is without injured defender Darren Cole for the trip to Richmond Park.

"In my opinion, and I stick to what I say, I think I've got some of the best young players in the country. We're very young but we have so much talent here.

"There are no doubts in my mind. From my point of view, I'm believing in everything I'm doing, I believe in where we're going and in the players I have at my disposal - I see what they bring every day."