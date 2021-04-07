Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan2SassuoloSassuolo1

Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo: Antonio Conte's side move closer to ending Juventus' title dominance

Inter Milan
Inter Milan are edging closer to a first Serie A title since 2010

Inter Milan moved a step closer to ending Juventus' nine-year stranglehold of the Serie A title by beating Sassuolo to move 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Romelu Lukaku headed home the opener for Antonio Conte's side before Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 on the counter.

Hamed Traore curled home a late consolation for Sassuolo.

Juventus also won as they beat Napoli 2-1 to climb into third place, one point behind AC Milan in second.

However, Juventus are 12 points behind leaders Inter with nine games remaining and look unlikely to claim a 10th title in a row.

Pirlo promises to learn from mistakes

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus ahead against Napoli before Paulo Dybala marked his return from injury with a superb curled finish. Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for Napoli from the penalty spot.

The win relieved some of the pressure on Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo after picking up one point from two games against strugglers Benevento and Torino.

"I have got a lot of things wrong, but I would do them all again because the first year as a coach is not easy," Pirlo told Sky Italia.

"You throw yourself into it with your ideas and try to have things in mind to transmit to the team. Sometimes you do well, sometimes you make mistakes.

"I made mistakes like everyone does, but I can draw conclusions from them and not repeat them in the future."

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 36Darmian
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23BarellaBooked at 17mins
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 59'minutes
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forVecinoat 70'minutes
  • 15YoungBooked at 60mins
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47ConsigliBooked at 7mins
  • 22ToljanSubstituted forHaraslinat 75'minutes
  • 21ChirichesSubstituted forKaramokoat 90'minutes
  • 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 6Oliveira da SilvaSubstituted forKyriakopoulosat 75'minutes
  • 14Obiang
  • 8LopezBooked at 84mins
  • 23TraoreBooked at 23mins
  • 10Djuricic
  • 7BogaSubstituted forOddeiat 80'minutes
  • 18Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 13Peluso
  • 24Artioli
  • 26Karamoko
  • 27Haraslin
  • 30Oddei
  • 35Piccinini
  • 56Pegolo
  • 63Turati
  • 72Saccani
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Sassuolo 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Sassuolo 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Sassuolo. Hamed Traore tries a through ball, but Georgios Kyriakopoulos is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Isaac Karamoko replaces Vlad Chiriches.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lukas Haraslin (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Djuricic.

  9. Post update

    Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).

  12. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 2, Sassuolo 1. Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Djuricic.

  14. Booking

    Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Brian Oddei (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Brian Oddei replaces Jeremie Boga.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 7th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan29225268274171
2AC Milan29186554342060
3Juventus29178458263259
4Atalanta29177568363258
5Napoli29182963342956
6Lazio2816484538752
7Roma2915685344951
8Hellas Verona29118103834441
9Sassuolo29101094848040
10Sampdoria29106133943-436
11Bologna2997133945-634
12Udinese2989123239-733
13Genoa29711113141-1032
14Fiorentina2979133646-1030
15Benevento2979133054-2430
16Spezia2978143753-1629
17Torino28412124152-1124
18Cagliari2957173150-1922
19Parma29311152856-2820
20Crotone2943223574-3915
View full Italian Serie A table

