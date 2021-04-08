Last updated on .From the section Football

Dan Walker joined Football Focus at the start of the 2009-10 season

Dan Walker is to step down from presenting BBC's Football Focus at the end of the season after 12 years in the role.

Walker, 44, will host his final episode on Saturday 22 May, on the last weekend of the Premier League season.

He will continue to work as a presenter on BBC Breakfast and for BBC Sport, and will work on the rescheduled Olympics in Tokyo in July and August.

"It has been an amazing 12 years and I have loved every second," he said.

"I am so proud of the job we've done, the changes we've made and issues we've looked at while the football landscape changed immeasurably."

Philip Bernie, head of TV at BBC Sport, said he was "extremely grateful" for what Walker had done for Focus.