Stuart McLaren was interim head coach for games against Cyprus and Portugal

The Scottish FA hopes to appoint a new head coach for its national women's team by June but admits that it could take longer to find the best candidate.

Shelley Kerr stepped down in December after her side failed to qualify for the Euro 2022 finals.

New head of girls' and women's football Fiona McIntyre says progress was made before she began her job.

"We've had some really strong-quality candidates already, but we're not satisfied yet," she said.

"We want to make sure we've cast our net wide and far and we've got absolutely the best candidates to choose from to make sure we've got the right appointment."

Scotland have a training camp in June before the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup finals begin in September.

"In an ideal world, we'd like to have a person in place for June, but the most important thing is that we get the right person, so there is a bit of flexibility," McIntyre said in an SFA interview - her first since moving from her role as Scottish Women's Football chief executive.

"We know the impact qualifying for major tournaments has on the game as a whole, so it's crucially important we take our time to get the right person and do our due diligence to find the person who is going to drive women's football forward and, most importantly, take us back to major tournaments."

McIntyre added that the SFA is seeking someone "who has coaching experience at the highest level" and who they believe can get the best out of a squad that has "the credentials and ability" to qualify for finals.