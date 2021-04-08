Hege Riise has named a 26-player squad for the games against France and Canada

England v France (friendly) Date : Friday, 9 April Kick-off : 20:10 BST Venue : Stade Michel d'Ornano, Caen, France BBC coverage : Watch live on BBC Four and online from 20:00 BST. Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

England interim manager Hege Riise says her side want to "go after" France in their friendly on Friday and "prove ourselves".

It will be the first time England face a team in the world's top 10 since March 2020 when they travel to Caen.

France are ranked third in the world, three places higher than Riise's England.

"We want to show we are a good team and what we have been working on," said recently-named Team GB boss Riise.

"It will be a difficult game for us but our mentality should be that we want to go after them and prove ourselves. There is nothing better than to play opposition that is number three in the world."

England host Canada in Stoke on Tuesday, 13 April after playing France and both matches are live on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Lyon forward Nikita Parris was called up to the squad earlier this week, as well as Manchester City defender Esme Morgan.

Parris, 27, was previously prevented from joining because of a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at the French club.

However, after returning a negative test, she was cleared to link-up with the squad at St George's Park.

"It was good for [Parris] to be back with the team," said Riise. "It's been a long time since she was in the squad. She is happy and we are happy.

"She is ready. She had of course a few days without any training accept at home but she has been in two sessions now, looked good, was happy and is enjoying being back. She has great energy coming in."

Asked whether Riise expects the quality of the French squad to affected by the Covid-19 outbreak at Lyon, she added: "They have great players. We know PSG and Lyon have strong players on both teams. Now it is a different squad but I think the team bonding will be strong. I am expecting a great, great team."

England will be without Manchester City defender Steph Houghton through injury but Riise would not say who will captain the side in her absence - though she confirmed they will wear the armband for both matches.