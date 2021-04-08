Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Sam Stubbs agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with Exeter City in January

Exeter City defender Sam Stubbs is unlikely to play this season.

Stubbs, 22, has yet to play since joining Exeter from Fleetwood with a pre-existing a knee injury in January.

The Middlesbrough youngster moved to Fleetwood in September after having loan spells at Notts County, Hamilton and Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

"He's got no pain whatsoever, no problems structurally, it's just the swelling which we can't quite get on top of," said manager Matt Taylor.

"We're just tapering it down in the next few weeks, assessing what he reacts to, but obviously it's a big blow because he was building himself up for the run-in.

"To miss another couple of weeks and then to have to build up again it's probably unlikely that he'll feature for the rest of the season," Taylor added to BBC Sport.