John Kennedy (far right) says fans must be patient in waiting for the club's new manager to be appointed

Celtic fans must be patient in waiting for the appointment of a new manager, says interim boss John Kennedy.

Eddie Howe has held advanced talks with the Parkhead side, but reports suggest external-link he wants to wait until the summer before returning to the dugout.

No terms have been agreed with the former Bournemouth manager.

"I know it's difficult without clarity. The club have to make the right decision for the greater good going forward," Kennedy said.

"Do you just name a manager now that they think is not quite right for the sake of [selling season tickets]? Or do they make sure they make the right decision long term?

"I think people probably expect that everyone behind the scenes knows everything and they should let everybody know. But some things have to remain private top the point where decisions are ready to be made."

Neil Lennon resigned in February, shortly before Celtic relinquished the Scottish Premiership title to rivals Rangers.

Kennedy has been in charge in the interim, as the club aim to avoid a first trophy-less season in a decade. The Scottish Cup is their only remaining chance of silverware and they face Rangers at Ibrox in the last 16 on 17 April.

Kennedy says pre-season plans for next term are already being put in place, but added restructuring the squad has been "put on hold".

"We've just got to be patient in this time," the former defender added.

"It's been a difficult season - everybody understands that. But the club want to do the right thing moving forward and sometimes that takes a bit longer than everyone would like."